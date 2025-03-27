iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.9% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 102,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 252,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,294,000 after acquiring an additional 76,472 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $173.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $154.17 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.29.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

