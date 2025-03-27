iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2025

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABUGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 81,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 83,273 shares.The stock last traded at $61.01 and had previously closed at $62.00.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Warner Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABUFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.