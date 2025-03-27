iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 81,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 83,273 shares.The stock last traded at $61.01 and had previously closed at $62.00.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.
