Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,671 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $21,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jabil news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,045. This trade represents a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,283. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $143.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.09. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $174.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

