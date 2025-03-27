James Ming Hom Sells 28,388 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) insider James Ming Hom sold 28,388 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $281,041.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,554.80. This trade represents a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Ming Hom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, James Ming Hom sold 51,196 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $524,759.00.

Shares of SOUN opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.58). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The company had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,789,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 303,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 36,422 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

