Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and traded as high as $21.46. Japan Steel Works shares last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $423.13 million during the quarter. Japan Steel Works had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 7.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

