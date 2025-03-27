JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,056,138 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MBS ETF worth $4,741,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB opened at $93.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.15. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $96.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.3204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

