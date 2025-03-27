Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Purchased by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,889,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,450,000 after acquiring an additional 621,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kelly Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 86,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,739,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 20.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 329,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after buying an additional 56,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KELYA opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $467.15 million, a P/E ratio of -223.13, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

