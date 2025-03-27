Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $61,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $400,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,960,482.29. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab purchased 3,619,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $120,677,464.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 218,063,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,236,389.86. This represents a 1.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 84,397,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,292,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.06 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

