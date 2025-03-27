Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Trading Down 13% – Here’s What Happened

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 238.70 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 243.27 ($3.13). 367,251,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 813% from the average session volume of 40,228,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279.70 ($3.60).
Kingfisher Trading Down 0.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 251.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 270.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96.
Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 20.70 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Kingfisher had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Research analysts predict that Kingfisher plc will post 23.6949924 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kingfisher Increases Dividend
Kingfisher Company Profile
Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 2,000 stores, supported by a team of over 78,000 colleagues. We operate in eight countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kingfisher
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.