Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Trading Down 13% – Here’s What Happened

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 238.70 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 243.27 ($3.13). 367,251,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 813% from the average session volume of 40,228,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279.70 ($3.60).

Kingfisher Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 251.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 270.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 20.70 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Kingfisher had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Research analysts predict that Kingfisher plc will post 23.6949924 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingfisher Increases Dividend

Kingfisher Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a GBX 19.72 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is 63.94%.

(Get Free Report)

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 2,000 stores, supported by a team of over 78,000 colleagues. We operate in eight countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.