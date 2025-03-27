KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $2.98 Million in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 4,184.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,786,000 after buying an additional 121,686 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at $669,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth about $5,997,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $114.00 on Thursday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $181.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,139.89 and a beta of 2.06.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -342.86%.

FTAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Compass Point increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

