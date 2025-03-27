Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Sold by BIT Capital GmbH

BIT Capital GmbH reduced its position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,578 shares during the period. Lemonade comprises approximately 1.2% of BIT Capital GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BIT Capital GmbH’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $14,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lemonade by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 574.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 321.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMND opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.64. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $64,167.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,308.11. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 204,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $7,585,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,494,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,141,102.88. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,459 shares of company stock valued at $8,770,658 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

