Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Receives “In-Line” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $131.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $159.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lennar from $135.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.07.

Lennar stock opened at $117.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. Lennar has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $187.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

