Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 193 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 73.27 ($0.94), with a volume of 242791766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.36 ($0.94).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LLOY shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.79) to GBX 71 ($0.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.80) to GBX 71 ($0.91) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 62.40 ($0.80).

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.69.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported GBX 6.30 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 7.3199528 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.06. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Insider Transactions at Lloyds Banking Group

In related news, insider William Chalmers sold 11,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.90), for a total value of £7,936.60 ($10,218.36). Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

