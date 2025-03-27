LM Advisors LLC Buys 5,220 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LM Advisors LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 236.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total value of $3,089,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,274.66. This trade represents a 44.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This trade represents a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,988,008 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $166.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $153.52 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.01%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

