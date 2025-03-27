LM Advisors LLC Purchases 819 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,453,000 after buying an additional 521,932 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 111,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 38,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 50,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.15.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $118.11 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $512.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.64.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

