LM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LM Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,453 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. The trade was a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,716,927. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,077 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $158.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.43 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

