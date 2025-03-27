Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 20,688 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 558,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,688 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Integer were worth $74,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the third quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Integer by 5.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 189,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,689,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITGR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

NYSE ITGR opened at $118.13 on Thursday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $107.11 and a 1 year high of $146.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.12.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $449.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.28 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

