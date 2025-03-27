Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $58,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $149,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,514.45. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $351,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,567 shares in the company, valued at $59,684,483. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $782,610 over the last three months. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $121.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.51. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $166.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

