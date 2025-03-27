Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $118.37 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,258 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $118,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total value of $362,246.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,344.36. This represents a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,548 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.67, for a total value of $389,585.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,271.63. The trade was a 11.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of ALNY opened at $269.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.06 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.98 and a 200-day moving average of $260.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

