Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $81.11 Million Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,174,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,396 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Insmed were worth $81,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,126,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,842,000 after buying an additional 242,242 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $576,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 107,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 56,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 146,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,885,606.40. This trade represents a 4.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 18,322 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $1,471,439.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,545,887.53. The trade was a 13.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,957 shares of company stock worth $42,992,528 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insmed Price Performance

INSM opened at $76.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.28. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.91.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.31 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INSM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Insmed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

