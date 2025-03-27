Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,506,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 234,280 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 60.0% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in PayPal were worth $555,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 139,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 27,142 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 66,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PayPal by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,804,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,629,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,744,000 after purchasing an additional 94,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie lifted their price target on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.03.

PayPal Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $69.97 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

