Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 10,787 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,787 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $62,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,523,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,135,000 after buying an additional 581,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,431,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,433,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,873,000 after acquiring an additional 49,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 363,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $125.56 on Thursday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $206.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.65 and its 200 day moving average is $156.14.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Stories

