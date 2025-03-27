Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 29,524 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,010,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,524 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Vericel were worth $55,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,100,000 after acquiring an additional 501,736 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 587,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 400,667 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Vericel by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,454,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,847,000 after acquiring an additional 162,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vericel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,364,000 after purchasing an additional 119,574 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vericel

In related news, insider Jonathan Siegal sold 3,908 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $242,256.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,759.94. This trade represents a 76.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 26,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,217,381.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,662.66. The trade was a 9.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $1,683,582 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VCEL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vericel

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 773.80 and a beta of 1.78. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

Vericel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.