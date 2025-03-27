LPL Financial LLC Has $58.88 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 385.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,486,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974,168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $58,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,150,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,803,000 after purchasing an additional 262,526,108 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 212.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,110,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,726,000 after buying an additional 6,193,223 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,979,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,589,000 after buying an additional 3,993,372 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,514,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,720,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,026 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.1057 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

