LPL Financial LLC Has $63.32 Million Position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 143.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,591,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528,430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $63,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLMI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,733,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 93.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 355,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 171,643 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,624,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,891,000.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FLMI stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $25.38.

About Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

