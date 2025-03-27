LPL Financial LLC Purchases 7,087 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 358,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $61,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,637,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,419,000 after purchasing an additional 64,418 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 617.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,191,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,393,000 after buying an additional 2,746,503 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,504,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,304,000 after buying an additional 162,764 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,728,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,088,000 after buying an additional 163,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,995,000 after acquiring an additional 98,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $168.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.78. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.25 and a 1 year high of $190.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.42.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 115.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. The trade was a 0.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank set a $186.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.33.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

