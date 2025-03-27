LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 21.10 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. LSL Property Services had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.74%.

LSL Property Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON:LSL opened at GBX 266.50 ($3.43) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42. LSL Property Services has a 12-month low of GBX 252 ($3.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 355 ($4.57). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 278.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 288.22. The company has a market capitalization of £274.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

LSL Property Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.30%.

Insider Activity

LSL Property Services Company Profile

In related news, insider Adam Castleton acquired 8,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £25,738.75 ($33,138.60). Insiders own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising.

