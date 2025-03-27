LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 21.10 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. LSL Property Services had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.74%.
LSL Property Services Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of LON:LSL opened at GBX 266.50 ($3.43) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42. LSL Property Services has a 12-month low of GBX 252 ($3.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 355 ($4.57). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 278.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 288.22. The company has a market capitalization of £274.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.
LSL Property Services Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.30%.
Insider Activity
LSL Property Services Company Profile
LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LSL Property Services
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Maybe It’s Time to Buy Some GameStop Stock
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Price Targets Show These 3 Stocks Near the $1 Trillion Mark
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Intuitive Machines Gains After Earnings Beat, NASA Missions Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.