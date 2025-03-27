Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,295 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $62,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 252.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 127.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 899,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,718,000 after acquiring an additional 504,897 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $238.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.17 and a 1 year high of $241.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 7,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $1,673,221.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,096.95. This trade represents a 25.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Mark Studer sold 49,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $11,367,602.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,202.64. The trade was a 63.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,828 shares of company stock valued at $13,350,279. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.41.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

