Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,829,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,410,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 428,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,314,000 after purchasing an additional 46,087 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.72. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

In other news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,125. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,016.40. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,685 shares of company stock worth $4,026,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

