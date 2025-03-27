MDWerks (OTCMKTS:MDWK) Releases Earnings Results

MDWerks (OTCMKTS:MDWK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. MDWerks had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a negative net margin of 53.07%.

MDWerks Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MDWK opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. MDWerks has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.32.

Get MDWerks alerts:

MDWerks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

MDWerks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy waving technologies in the United States. The company offers green and radio wave technologies. It also produces and sells alcoholic beverages, including whiskey and vodka. In addition, the company develops radio frequency applications. It serves structural engineering, food and beverage, alcoholic beverages, manufacturing, and adhesives industries.

Receive News & Ratings for MDWerks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDWerks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.