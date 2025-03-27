MDWerks (OTCMKTS:MDWK) Releases Earnings Results

MDWerks (OTCMKTS:MDWK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. MDWerks had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a negative net margin of 53.07%.
MDWerks Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MDWK opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. MDWerks has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.32.
MDWerks Company Profile
