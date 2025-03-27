Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 1,945 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,016.40. This trade represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,125. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,685 shares of company stock worth $4,026,768. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.44.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $66.76 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of -39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

