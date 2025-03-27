Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys New Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Element Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $52,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,510. The trade was a 94.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESI. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

