Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Barclays increased their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $723,257.78. This represents a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

