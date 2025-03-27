Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,800,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of NVR by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $17,176,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,756,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NVR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,356.67.

NVR Price Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,317.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,559.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8,517.89. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7,015.00 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

