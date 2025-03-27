MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $151,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,074.97 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,324.99 and a 52 week high of $2,374.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,018.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,973.49.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,402.81.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

