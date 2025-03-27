MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRK) Director Sells $5,038,500.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRK – Get Free Report) Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,423. This represents a 75.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock Stock Down 0.7 %

STRK opened at $86.44 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock has a twelve month low of $79.25 and a twelve month high of $100.25.

