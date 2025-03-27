MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Wei-Ming Shao Sells 2,051 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.26, for a total transaction of $675,312.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,168.22. This trade represents a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Wei-Ming Shao acquired 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of MSTR opened at $329.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of -58.46 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.62 and its 200-day moving average is $292.37. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $543.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 990.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,573,000 after buying an additional 2,512,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $523,981,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 971.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,855,000 after acquiring an additional 579,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 587.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,994,000 after purchasing an additional 567,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,146,000 after purchasing an additional 413,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

