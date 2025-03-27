MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Upgraded at Sidoti

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Sidoti to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MLKN opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MillerKnoll will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 939.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 35,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in MillerKnoll by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 159,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 3rd quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the third quarter valued at approximately $684,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

