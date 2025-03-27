Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires New Shares in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 14.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $492.20 million, a PE ratio of -299.94, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.61 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.