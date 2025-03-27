Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 175,000 A SPAC III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASPCU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASPCU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in A SPAC III Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,961,000.

A SPAC III Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of A SPAC III Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. A SPAC III Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15.

A SPAC III Acquisition Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands as a business company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

