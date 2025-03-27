Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.89 and traded as high as $5.99. Mitie Group shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 4,455 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mitie Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mitie Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

