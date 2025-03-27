Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.89 and traded as high as $5.99. Mitie Group shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 4,455 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mitie Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mitie Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.
