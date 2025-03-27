Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,719,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $295,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,181,801,000 after acquiring an additional 898,296 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 269.8% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 60.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $207.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a twelve month low of $133.99 and a twelve month high of $214.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.31.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

