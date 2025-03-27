Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $384.23 Million Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,382,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,034 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $384,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Revvity by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Revvity by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Revvity by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

In other Revvity news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $641,520.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,550.12. This trade represents a 21.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,782. This represents a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RVTY opened at $107.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.35. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

