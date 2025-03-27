Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,329,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,720 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $824,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 38.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 628,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,612,000 after purchasing an additional 174,838 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $290,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in AON by 2.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in AON by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 33,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

AON opened at $396.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.56. The firm has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $412.97.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

