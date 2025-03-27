Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 552,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,744 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $40,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in American International Group by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 274,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after buying an additional 147,235 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in American International Group by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,260,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average of $75.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $85.11.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. HSBC upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.