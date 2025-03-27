Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $41,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 33.0% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW opened at $987.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,032.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1,077.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $874.98 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 52.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. William Blair raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,151.50.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

