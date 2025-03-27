Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,030 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $30,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $536.63.

In related news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,855.79. This trade represents a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $426.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $409.50 and a one year high of $584.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $497.88 and its 200 day moving average is $506.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

