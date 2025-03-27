Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $41.01 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $41,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 417.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 38,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 31.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $119.48 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.92 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.