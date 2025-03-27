Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 23,534 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,534 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $28,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 724.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

