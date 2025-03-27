Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $775,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $56.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.37. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 328.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

